Rocky Mount Elementary returns to virtual instruction following confirmed COVID-19 breakout

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – One elementary school in Franklin County will close for a week due to a confirmed COVID-19 breakout.

Franklin County Public Schools announced that Rocky Mount Elementary will close and students will switch to virtual instruction from Friday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 22.

Students will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as that Monday is a teacher workday.

School officials said that during the closure the building and buses will be deep cleaned.

Food will still be available via outside pickup on Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 21-22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.