Fundraising, team building continue for 2021 Polar Plunge

ROANOKE, Va. – In less than a month, individuals and teams from across Virginia will take part in the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia, but with a twist.

This year’s Plunge will not happen in person. Instead, people get to “plunge their way” and decide how they want to take the plunge.

Nancy Morehouse, Southwest Region Director for Special Olympics Virginia, said the change could attract a lot of first-time plungers who may have been wary of jumping into the New River in February for the annual plunge.

“Now they don’t have any excuse,” Morehouse said. “They can plunge whatever way they want, so we’re hoping to get some of those people involved and join the colony as well to help support Special Olympics.”

More than 200 teams from across Virginia have already signed up for the Plunge. Money raised by the event supports Special Olympics’ mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We really hope that everyone will take that and for now will focus on trying to keep the resources going so that we will be able to meet those needs again and bring everyone back into the fold to be able to be their best self,” Morehouse said.

Signing up for the Polar Plunge is as easy as going to polarplunge.com, clicking “register” and then “join the plunge.” There are incentives for people who raise at least $100, starting with a Plunge Pack that includes a t-shirt, mask and koozie.

Special Olympics Virginia is planning a week of Polar Plunge activities starting February 1 and ending with a virtual celebration on February 6.

This year’s fundraising goal is at least $700,000 statewide, half of what the Plunge would raise in a typical year, but the hope is that the community will help to exceed that goal.