Liberty University begins bubble, announces virtual graduation ceremonies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The bubble has begun for Liberty University students.

Students returned Friday and will be in quarantine on campus for the ten days before classes begin.

Until then, campus dining will be takeout only, and there will be no in-person gatherings.

Liberty University also announced Friday it will honor this year’s and last year’s graduates in a virtual celebration on May 15.

There will be a big ceremony as well as separate, virtual degree ceremonies.

LU may switch it to an in-person event, but that depends on gathering limits at the time.

You can register for the event on the university’s website.