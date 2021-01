PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a bomb threat that came to their attention Sunday morning.

At 9:31 a.m., police responded to a bomb threat related to a building in the 6500 block of Lee Highway.

Authorities searched the grounds with a state police K9 team.

Police said the threat was unfounded and the incident remains under investigation.

