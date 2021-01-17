Pulaski County deputy killed in Route 11 crash laid to rest

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mourned one of their own on Sunday.

Sergeant Perry Hodge, a well-known school resource officer in Pulaski County, was killed early Thursday when his truck was hit head-on while driving on Route 11 near Dublin. Hodge was laid to rest in a private ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Deputies paid tribute to Hodge with a group ride from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to the funeral. Additionally, memorials to Hodge have developed on a squad car outside of the Sheriff’s Office and at the spot on Route 11 where he died.

Pulaski-based motorcycle club Faith Ryders stopped to pray at the Route 11 memorial before the funeral.

“We have to do God’s work and pray for one another,” said Faith Ryders member Swifty Shaw. “We do what we can do to support law enforcement.”

“At the high school, they were short one day in the kitchen, which is where my wife works,” recalled Faith Ryders member Rick Burke. “He comes in there, puts on an apron, and helps them in the kitchen. That’s just the kind of person he was.”

Law enforcement members with the sheriff’s office were too overcome with grief to talk about Hodge, but they provided the following statement after his death:

Sergeant Hodge was a very dedicated public servant with over 15 years of loyal service to the citizens of Pulaski County. He was currently serving as the Sergeant over our School Resource Officers. During his time helping watch over all our babies, Sergeant Hodge was passionate about their safety and making sure all the kids felt loved and cared for. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Charges are pending against the other driver, 26-year-old Michael Morris of Pulaski.