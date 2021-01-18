Retired educator reflects on teaching lessons about Martin Luther King Jr.

ROANOKE, Va – As the United States remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., educators are reflecting on how his messages can impact their students.

Marylen Harmon taught in Roanoke County for almost 40 years.

She said that while the United States has changed a lot over the years, one of her most important lessons was always sharing the stories of King and his legacy on the African-American community.

“I could try to get them to understand what it’s like to be different, what people were standing up for, and to create their own path of justice,” explained Harmon.

Harmon also said she would teach her students how to solve problems and have hard conversations based on King’s life story.