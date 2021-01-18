Wythe County announces return to 100% in-person school

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Soon, students, teachers and school staff in Wythe County will be back in the classroom.

The Wythe County School Board voted on Jan. 14 to return to in-person learning, five days a week, with a 2 p.m. daily dismissal beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

In the Facebook post announcing the vote, the district noted that students who choose to stay fully virtual will still have that option.

To keep everyone in the school buildings safe from the coronavirus, all safety mitigation strategies for in-person learning will remain in effect.

The school district will follow the Governor’s Executive Order 72 which maintains that:

Individuals must wear masks while indoors at public and private school settings unless they qualify for a health or safety exemption

Masks must be worn outdoors when 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained

Wythe County also announced it would continue to follow any new guidance or executive orders issued and update its plans accordingly.