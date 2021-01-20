Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations

A health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the drugmaker in exchange for the continued flow of its COVID-19 vaccine. Critics say the deal is raising major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide between wealthy countries and poorer populations, including Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, who face long waits to be inoculated. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The Central Virginia Health District is now in Phase 1b of the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Officials announced this shift on Wednesday and said their health district is seeing a much higher demand for the vaccine than the doses Virginia is receiving from the federal government.

“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” said Dr. Kerry Gateley, health director of CVHD. “We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”

When the vaccine is available to the health district, eligible residents able to receive it include police, fire rescue, teachers, mail carriers, people age 65 or older as well as those aged 16-64 with documented medical conditions putting them at risk for severe infection, according to the health district.

Eligible residents seeking to be vaccinated during Phase 1b should sign up here and complete the pre-registration form.

People unable to complete the form online can call the CVHD Call Center at 434-477-5965.