Parts of Southside Virginia now in Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations

DANVILLE, Va – Both the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts are now in Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

On Monday, health officials started vaccinating police officers, fire and EMS workers, as well as correctional officers.

Those who were vaccinated in Phase 1a also started receiving their second dose of the vaccine. Other eligible groups of people include teachers, public transit workers and anyone 65 and older.

Those 65 years and older, as well as those 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions who live in either Pittsylvania County or Danville and are interested in being vaccinated should call 434-766-9828.

Individuals in those same categories who live in Brunswick, Halifax or Mecklenburg counties should call 434-738-6545 to schedule an appointment.

Both health districts are experiencing high call volumes and ask that callers be patient.

As the availability of the COVID vaccine increases, Virginia will move to the other phases.

Phase 1c will include other essential workers. The complete definitions of all phases, data and other information, are on VDH’s Vaccine Response website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

Anyone can use this brief eligibility to find out which vaccination phase they fall under.