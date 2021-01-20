Crews battling Northwest Roanoke fire not far from Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are working to extinguish a fire in Northwest Roanoke.

At 5:13 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Grandview NW for a reported fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke inside the building.

At 5:13pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 3900 block of Grandview NW for a fire. Units arrive to find heavy smoke inside the structure. Crews are on scene now working to extinguish the flames. #WorkingFire #Fire #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/6dBrSOFrmy — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) January 20, 2021

