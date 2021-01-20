44ºF

Crews battling Northwest Roanoke fire not far from Valley View Mall

Firefighters responded just before 5:15 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are working to extinguish a fire in Northwest Roanoke.

At 5:13 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Grandview NW for a reported fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke inside the building.

10 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as soon as we have more information.

Below is a map of the approximate location of where the fire is:

