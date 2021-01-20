Police have teenage boy in custody in connection with Valley View Mall shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly a month after a shooting inside Roanoke’s Valley View Mall, police now have a suspect in custody.

On Dec. 26, 2020, police believe a teenage boy shot another teenage boy, someone he knew, inside the mall that night.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will charge him with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, he went to the Roanoke Police Department and was taken into custody on a detention order and then transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument inside the mall.