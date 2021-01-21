Angels of Assisi helps animals from families who may be facing eviction

A non-profit in Roanoke is stepping up to help take care of pet’s whose owners may be facing eviction because of the pandemic.

Angels of Assisi’s Guardian Angel program takes care of pets from families that are struggling with medical issues, homelessness or hospice care.

The program helped more than 40 new pets in the past year.

“A lot of people are struggling with housing right now. Whether it’s because of job loss or their living situation has changed, so we’ve seen a lot of increase of people not being able to keep their pets where they’re living,” explained communications director Dayna Reynolds.

The program also recently received a large grant of $10,000 to help continue its efforts.

The pets are returned to the owner once that person is able to can take them back.