Centra Health announces COVID-19 vaccinations at medical offices

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Vaccination appointments can now be scheduled at Centra Health medical offices.

Officials say you must fit into the ‘1a’ and ‘1b’ categories and have an established relationship with a Centra primary care provider.

“People can start calling today to be scheduled. Likely the first doses will go in arms, within our Centra medical group offices, on Friday of this week,” said Michael Elliott, Centra’s senior vice president and chief transformation Officer.

Centra also released its latest numbers on hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths.

Lynchburg General Hospital currently has 92 patients -- that’s down from last week’s record-high of 133.

There have been 225 COVID-19 deaths. To put it into perspective, that total was 183 as of Jan 7.