Two dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Roanoke County Wednesday evening.

At about 5:23 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 132-mile marker. They found that two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, but are still investigating how it happened.

Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the two passenger vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala and a Hyundai, to catch fire.

Both the drivers of the Chevrolet and the Hyundai died at the scene. They were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

The drivers of the tractor-trailers were not injured in the crash.

Police said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.