All Danville City Council members receive COVID-19 vaccine

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville’s city council members put their politics aside on Thursday and united against COVID-19.

All of the city’s council members, including Mayor Alonzo Jones, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine together Thursday morning. The idea came from vice mayor Gary Miller, a cardiologist concerned about the spread of the virus.

“Even months after they get over the virus, people are still sick,” Miller said .”They’re still coughing and experiencing scarring of the lungs.”

Miller hopes the group vaccination will encourage others in Danville to take the shot, especially ahead of a large vaccination event for seniors at Averett University on Saturday.

“We need 70 to 80% of people to buy in to get out of this nightmare,” Miller said. “Do you want a day with a sore arm, or do you want four weeks on the ventilator?”

In addition to city council members, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth also lined up for a vaccination. Booth said it’s up to city leaders like him to set the right example.

“Some people were resistant because they wanted to see leadership go through with up, so we stepped up,” Booth said. “There are some unknowns, but I look at it as an opportunity to protect myself, my family, and my community. It’s the right thing to do.”

Saturday’s vaccination clinic has filled up, but the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has provided options to sign up for future events. Depending on where you live, you can call the Danville Health Department at 434-766-9838 or the Pittsylvania County Health Department at 434-432-7232.