Mobile sports betting is now live in Virginia through FanDuel

RICHMOND, Va. – As of Thursday evening, the first mobile sports betting app went live in Virginia. The Virginia Lottery says the first mobile sports betting permit has been awarded to FanDuel.

Virginia is now the ninth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook will be available for iOS and Android.

America’s #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who will be able to place wagers anywhere in the Commonwealth across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available.

The Virginia General Assembly approved sports gambling last March. The Virginia Lottery lists FanDuel as an approved sports gambling vendor “in conjunction with the Washington Football Team.”

“We take things like responsible gaming, knowing our customer’s identity, ensuring they are of age [seriously], and frankly betting with us is more fun. We’re more generous,” stated Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “Case in point, anybody who’s first bet on our sportsbook we will refund you up to $1,000 if you lose your first bet. That’s just the start of the generosity, the promotions, the innovations and more ways you have to win when you bet with FanDuel sportsbook.”

Meaning, any customer who doesn’t win their first bet is automatically refunded their wager, up to $1,000 in site credit.

