Police respond to “multiple” shooting scenes in Radford

You’re asked to avoid Sandford St & Madison St

RADFORD, Va. – Radford Police is investigating “multiple shooting” scenes, according to a department Facebook post.

The scenes are in the 400 block of Sanford Street and 100 block of Madison Street.

Police ask that you avoid these areas and to expect a large police presence.

No word yet on injuries or suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com.

