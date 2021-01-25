Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week persists despite pandemic-era restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – Switch up your takeout routine with Downtown Roanoke’s annual restaurant week.

The nine-day event is going on now until Jan. 31. Downtown Roanoke Inc. usually hosts the event in January because business is typically slow at that time, and it’s even slower this year due to the pandemic.

All 32 participating restaurants are offering deals for takeout, and some are even offering specials for dine-in customers too.

Scrambled’s menu for the week is full of fan favorites.

Whitney Young, Scrambled’s general manager, said these deals are a reward to the regulars who have been supporting them through the tough times, but also a way to spark interest in potential new customers.

Young believes Downtown Roanoke Inc. continuing to host restaurant week with adjustments is proof of how committed the organization is to support local businesses.

“It’s really nice; glad we’re still doing it. I know people really look forward to it every year. It’s definitely a good way to start with the new year again; give everyone the opportunity to make a little money and maybe try something that they haven’t had yet,” said Young.

Jaime Clark, marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc. said it was a no-brainer to have restaurant week this year despite the pandemic.

The several days during the event usually brings people to downtown businesses other than restaurants. Clark suggests while waiting for your order, shop around, see what else the streets of downtown have to offer.

“Support a local business. These are your friends, these are your neighbors, these are the people that support your local PTA when you’re doing your fundraisers and right now they really need your help and like I said, it’s a win-win. You get some great food, try something new and support a local business,” said Clark.

Mike McGuire and his wife are participating as much as they can. It’s important to them to support local restaurants and even if it’s just for a moment getting out is a reminder of how life was before the pandemic.

“It’s nice to get out. It feels normal to get out, especially after the past 8, 9 months. It’s a good opportunity for the town and for people to feel normal for a little bit,” said McGuire.

To help make restaurant week a success Park Roanoke is offering free lot and garage parking Saturday, Jan. 30 except at Market Garage. Park Roanoke also has 30 spots around downtown dedicated to curbside pick-up.