Fire crews are on the scene of a landslide in Roanoke off of Orange Avenue.

The landslide has caused damage to Southern Classic Auto Wash at 950 Orange Avenue NE, according to a 10 News crew at the scene.

No one was hurt as a result of the landslide and it’s not affecting roadways, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

