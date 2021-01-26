One area health district now has more than 2,000 registered to receive coronavirus vaccine

While the district says it had a slow start with its COVD-19 vaccine, more than 2,000 people who are eligible under Phase 1B have registered for it.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va – The West Piedmont Health District is working to vaccinate hundreds of people this week.

The health district serves Franklin, Henry, and Patrick counties, as well as the city of Martinsville and expects to stay in Phase 1b for at least one month.

“It’s wonderful that they want to and that they’re engaged with us. And then the downside is we wish we could vaccinate everybody this week, you know, so this is a tremendous project and it’s going to take a little bit of time,” explained Nancy Bell, the district’s communications director.

If you live in the West Piedmont Health District and meet Phase 1b requirements you can visit its website here.