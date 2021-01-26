Red Cross in need of blood donors amid COVID pandemic

ROANOKE, Va – The American Red Cross is asking for blood to help fulfill an increase in need caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winter months and flu season are typically the busiest time of year for the organization and that need has on grown as the pandemic continues.

“Emergencies don’t take a break during this time and the types of people who are in hospitals across Virginia whether they’re trauma victims or patients with cancer, and they need blood right now as a part of their treatment and we can only get that from donors in Virginia,” said regional communications director Jonathan McNamara.

There are several blood drives set to happen in our area in the coming weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Feb. 1-15)

Bedford County

Bedford

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford County Gym, 1059 Turning Point Rd

Moneta

2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Smith Mountain Lake, 293 First Watch Drive

Botetourt County

Daleville

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Avenue

Fincastle

2/2/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fincastle Baptist Church, 7330. Roanoke Road

Campbell County

Altavista

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Altavista Train Station, 414 Washington St,

Concord

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gleaning For The World, 7539 Stage Road

Franklin County

Wirtz

2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burnt Chimney United Meth Ch, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway

Halifax County

Halifax

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mary Bethune Complex, 1030 Cowford Road

Henry County

Ridgeway

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Hwy

Montgomery County

Blacksburg

2/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/7/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department, 725 Patrick Henry Drive

2/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/14/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Tech Graduate Life Center, 155 Otey Street

Christiansburg

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Park United Methodist Church, 306 Park St

2/3/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christiansburg First Church of God, 650 Canaan Road

Pulaski County

Dublin

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dublin Lions Club Bldg, 1036 Bagging Plant Rd

Roanoke

2/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., F & W Real Estate Group, 3130 Chapparal Dr.SW, Building B Suite 200

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Philip Lutheran Church-Winter Blood Drive, 8115 Williamson Rd. NW

Rockbridge County

Natural Bridge

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Natural Bridge Fire Dept., 5705 S. Lee Highway

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.