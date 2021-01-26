What’s News Today: Budget meetings, reversion update

Lynchburg City Council will hold a budget retreat today. The meeting runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aviary at Miller Park. The 7:30 p.m. City Council meeting is canceled due to a lack of agenda items.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will meet today. Members will select a new chair and vice-chair. It will also recognize the school board for the completion of the new Colonial Elementary School. It opened yesterday, replacing the old school, which opened in 1939.

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce holds a webinar on the Paycheck Protection Program today. An overview of programs available and eligibility requirements will be talked about. Pre-registration is required.

Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. The 700 block of Sandusky Drive will be down to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Columbia Gas crews work in the area. You will not be able to access Crawford Road from Sandusky. You’ll need to use Sherman Drive instead.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will award the 2020 Jack Dalton Community Service Award today. The award is given to the person “who best exemplifies the standards for community service set by the late Mr. Dalton.” Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years and was serving as the board chair when he died in 2000.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a budget workshop today. The board will get an update on budget priorities and proposed pay for staff in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st.

Martinsville City Council will get an update on reverting from a city to a town. City Council filed a petition with the Commission on Local Government, starting the process of becoming a town within Henry County. Later this year, a three-judge court could be appointed by the state Supreme Court to consider the issues and rule on the reversion Currently, Martinsville could revert to a town in July 2022.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will look at its plan for capital improvements over the next decade. Proposed projects include a new fire station in Bonsack, replacing the Hollins fire station and library, as well as the public service center.