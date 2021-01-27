Bedford County libraries collecting Valentines for Vets

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Here’s one way you can express your love and appreciation for our servicemen and women.

Bedford Public Libraries are collecting Valentines for Veterans this year

You can either make something from scratch at home or pick up supplies at one of the libraries.

Bedford County collects 'Valentines for Vets' (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“This year, because of COVID, we’ve made these little packets that we are going to hand out. If you come in, we will give you one, and then you can take it home and make a valentine,” said Mary Pavalonis, the library sytem’s youth services associate.

The cards will be delivered to the Salem VA Medical Center and you have until Monday, Feb. 8, to drop off the cards at one of the six branches.