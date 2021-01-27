Police still searching for person of interest following deadly Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The search for answers continues after a deadly shooting in Lynchburg.

Police still need your help to find 27-year-old Teron Slaughter — who is a person of interest in the case.

As we’ve reported, 66-year-old Frank Smith was shot on Madison Street on Sunday and later died at the hospital.

One neighbor, who asked 10 News not to be identified, says she’s still in shock.

“There’s usually never any trouble or anything in the area that would ever have led any of us to expect something like this to happen.”

Anyone with information about where Slaughter may be is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.