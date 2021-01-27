Virginia Office of Civil Rights one step closer to reality

RICHMOND, Va – Attorney General Mark Herring’s efforts to establish a Civil Rights office moved forward Wednesday.

The office would be staffed and operated under the attorney general’s office.

The Office of Civil Rights would handle race, gender and age discrimination on all levels in the Commonwealth.

“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are, where they’re from how they worship, what they look like or who you know,. Virginia is a place that is open and welcoming to everyone we need to make sure that there is discrimination happening, and we put a stop to it,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said.

The bill did pass in a subcommittee Wednesday and will now move on to be considered by the House of Delegates