What’s News Today: Equal Rights Amendment anniversary, State of Tobacco Control

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing today. A developer wants to rezone property on 12th Street to allow for a mix of commercial and residential. Businesses would occupy the first floor, with one to three floors of residential space above.

The American Lung Association will release the results of its annual State of Tobacco Control report today. It tracks federal and state efforts to protect people from adverse impacts of tobacco. The report looks at five areas, funding for prevention programs, state tobacco taxes, smoke-free workplace laws, access to services to quit tobacco and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Today marks one year since the Virginia General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment. Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the measure, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex. Congress set a deadline of June 30, 1982 for 38 states to ratify the amendment. Attorney General Mark Herring has sued to get it added to the Constitution.

Today is the last day to make a donation to Radford University’s MLK Day of Service. Teaming up with GiveLocalNRV, the school is collecting money for five non-profits. Over a ten day period, it’s hoping to raise $7,000.