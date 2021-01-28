Dale Alward out as CEO of Sovah Health’s Martinsville campus

The top man at Sovah Health in Martinsville is out.

The health system confirmed to 10 News that Dale Alward is no longer the CEO at the Martinsville campus.

He was named CEO of the hospital in 2019.

Tory Shepherd, the hospital’s COO, will now serve as interim CEO.

Tory Shepherd (Sovah Health)

“We will inform our community when a permanent leader has been identified,” wrote Sovah Marketing Director Kelly Fitzgerald to 10 News in an email. “As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all personnel matters, so we cannot provide additional details.”

This news comes on the same day that we learned Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller is leaving for Maine.