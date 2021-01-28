Gov. Northam announces more than 100 new jobs coming to Henry County

More than 100 new jobs are coming to Henry County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that Crown Holdings, Inc., a metal packaging technology company, is investing $145 million to open a new production facility.

The new 355,000-square-foot aluminum can production facility will be at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and will create 126 new jobs. This is the largest initial capital investment a company has ever made in Henry County, according to Jim Adams, chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

“That commitment shows the faith that Crown Holdings has in our citizens and our team. We are beyond excited about this announcement and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” said Adams.

“The addition of 126 high-quality jobs is a huge opportunity for the people of Southern Virginia, and the region’s tireless efforts to build a skilled workforce pipeline will benefit the company for decades to come. We thank Crown for again choosing to reinvest in the Commonwealth, and look forward to its continued success here,” said Northam.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to get the project to come to the commonwealth. Northam approved a $3 million performance-based grant for the development from Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, as well as a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.