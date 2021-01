GALAX, Va. – The Galax Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jermaine Alexander Mittman Jr. was last seen on Friday, Jan. 22.

Police say he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Galax Police at 276-236-8101.