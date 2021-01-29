Docs For Morgan takes to the virtual hardwood this year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Thursday night, local doctors and medical students competed in the 9th annual Docs For Morgan basketball game.

It was virtual this year because of the pandemic. Instead of facing off on the hardwood, they faced off behind the controllers of a basketball video game.

The event raised money for the Morgan Harrington Scholarship, awarded to a deserving medical student. Harrington was murdered in 2009 after attending a Metallica concert in Charlottesville.

[Docs for Morgan gives back virtually in honor of Morgan Harrington]

Harrington’s father, Dr. Dan Harrington, is a vice-dean at the school and together with Harrington’s mother, Gil, they continue to advocate via the Help Save the Next Girl Charity.

Ad

Together they said the basketball game remains critical to providing a scholarship to a “healer” in the middle of a global health crisis.

“The circularity of the Docs For Morgan game started in response to our family’s injury bringing healers to the community gives us a great deal of satisfaction, and I’m so happy that the pandemic was not able to put us off track,” Gil Harrington said.

Previous scholarship winners shared comments about their stories and the impact the scholarship had on their education journies.

The scholarship has raised over $400,000 through the years.