Disabled patients of Bedford care organization receive COVID-19 vaccine

BEDFORD, Va. – The COVID-19 vaccination effort continues across Central and Southwest Virginia, and a clinic Saturday immunized one of the region’s most vulnerable populations.

EnCircle, an organization that cares for people with disabilities, vaccinated more than 150 people Saturday morning. Disabled patients had first priority for the Pfizer vaccine, but caregivers and staff could also get vaccinated.

EnCircle CEO Ray Ratke said he had looked forward to this day for a long time.

“I love to look at these folks getting vaccinated,” Ratke said. “I think this is a turning point for them and for the safety of the community. It is a big day.”