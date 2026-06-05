Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
88º
Join Insider
Trending
In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse
Vehicle crash in Danville causing large outage in northern area of city
Two hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29 Friday

Local News

BWX Technologies announces power to Antares Nuclear Inc.’s reactor

10 News Digital Team

Antares Fuel. (Copyright 2026 by BWX Technologies Inc. - All rights reserved.)

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies contributed to a big step forward for the Department of Energy through a critical testing milestone on Friday.

BWXT was able to use its nuclear fuel to power a reactor as part of testing from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Recommended Videos

Project leaders were also able to process a uranium component for fuel compacts using scrap metal.

Senior government and company leaders are calling this a win for national security and commercial energy supply.

“BWXT is delivering leading-edge nuclear products that support the energy dominance goals of our nation, and this milestone underscores that fact. Our skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing technologies and nuclear-qualified supply chain are driving a new generation of reactor demonstrations across the country.”

Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.