BWX Technologies announces power to Antares Nuclear Inc.’s reactor
10 News Digital Team
Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies contributed to a big step forward for the Department of Energy through a critical testing milestone on Friday.
BWXT was able to use its nuclear fuel to power a reactor as part of testing from the U.S. Department of Energy.
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Project leaders were also able to process a uranium component for fuel compacts using scrap metal.
Senior government and company leaders are calling this a win for national security and commercial energy supply.
“BWXT is delivering leading-edge nuclear products that support the energy dominance goals of our nation, and this milestone underscores that fact. Our skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing technologies and nuclear-qualified supply chain are driving a new generation of reactor demonstrations across the country.”
Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer