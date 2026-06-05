BWX Technologies announces power to Antares Nuclear Inc.’s reactor

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Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies contributed to a big step forward for the Department of Energy through a critical testing milestone on Friday.

BWXT was able to use its nuclear fuel to power a reactor as part of testing from the U.S. Department of Energy.

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Project leaders were also able to process a uranium component for fuel compacts using scrap metal.

Senior government and company leaders are calling this a win for national security and commercial energy supply.