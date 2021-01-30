Rabid fox warning issued after animal control officer attacked in Galax

GALAX, Va. – The Mount Rogers Health District issued a warning in the Galax area due to a fox that tested positive for rabies.

On Wednesday, a gray fox attacked an Animal Control Officer on the 900 block of West Stuart Drive in Galax.

In a Facebook post, officials said the fox was in an advanced disease state and would have been infectious and active in the area for over a week.

The fox recently fought with other animals indicated by hair in its teeth, creating additional disease reservoirs that may become rabid in the following months.

Health officials warn that rabies is fatal once symptoms appear.

If any person or anyone’s pets have been in contact with the gray fox, you’re asked to contact the Galax Health Department at 276-236-6127.