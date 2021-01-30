South Boston Police searching for man they say stole car at gunpoint

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for the man they say held someone at gunpoint before stealing their car Friday night.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to reports of the car theft at the Centerville Shopping Center.

Authorities said the victim reported he was approached by a man who initially asked him for a cigarette. After a brief conversation, the victim was pulled from his car at gunpoint.

The man police say stole the car fled the scene in the victim’s gold 2009 four-door Kia with Virginia license plate XRS-9608.

Police describe the man as someone in his 20s to 30s and about five feet, seven inches to five feet, nine inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273 or The Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.