Lynchburg hires contractor for snow removal as public works department is down 15 workers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Depending on where you are in Lynchburg you saw between 4 and 6 inches of snow on Sunday, marking the Hill City’s first major storm in about two years.

Most of the city’s primary and secondary roads were passable by the afternoon, according to Public Works Deputy Director Clay Simmons.

To help plow the roads, the city partnered with a contractor because the public works department is down 15 employees due to job vacancies and COVID-19 concerns.

Simmons warned residents not to be surprised if they see a contract vehicle in their area and that if the crews plow your street but not the crossroad, that doesn’t mean they missed a spot.

“A contractor’s going to do just the roads that were assigned to them. They’re not going to do every road in a particular area. You know, you may have them stop at an intersection, where normally the city would have just gone straight through,” Simmons said.

He said city staff will drive by and plow whatever still needed to be taken care of.

Meanwhile, VDOT reminded motorists to turn on their headlights while using windshield wipers, and it is state law to clear snow off vehicles before hitting the road.