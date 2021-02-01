Virginia Dept. of Treasury offers free phone bank for National Unclaimed Property Day

The Virginia Department of Treasury has announced the first annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1, and is celebrating with a free virtual call event.

The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Program reunites rightful owners with their unclaimed property that has been reported to The Commonwealth. This free public service is based on a consumer protection law that protects the property rights of citizens.

The division is hosting a National Unclaimed Property Day Virtual Call Event for all Virginians to call and receive personalized, one-on-one service from its treasury staff to search and start the claim process.

This search is free.

Calls will be taken between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The number to call is 1-833-302-0704.

Virginians also have the option of searching the Commonwealth’s free search site and for other states, there is a national site . Do not use any third-party sites to find your unclaimed property as they will charge you a fee.

10 News has partnered with the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property division for five years for the Find Your Money phone bank. During that time 10 News viewers have found over one million dollars. 10 News will host another Find Your Money event in Spring of 2020.