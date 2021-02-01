What’s News Today: Parking enforcement, blood drives

The Williamson Road Area Business Association will discuss expanding its Special Service District with Roanoke City Council. The association wants to expand its footprint to help more businesses. The expansion area would extend to the Berglund Center, along Hershberger Road to 581 and to Airport Road and Towne Square businesses. The association says its already been providing services to this area and is looking to formalize the relationship.

The Altavista Planning Commission will receive public comment today on the Source Water Protection Plan. The plan looks at potential sources of contamination and educates the public on how to prevent it.

Parking enforcement returns to some areas in downtown Lynchburg. On-street parking was eliminated in the 800 block of Main Street and 10th Street between Main and Church Streets for the Main Street Renewal Project, but is now return as construction is nearly complete. Free two-hour parking is still available on the top level of the Midtown Parking Deck.

Ad

VDOT will begin repairs on I-581 overpasses. Lane closures will be possible on city streets between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as work is performed. Detours are not expected.

The American Red Cross needs your help to keep the blood supply strong. The winter months typically impacts donors and blood supply. This year, the pandemic is adding an additional challenge. This month, those who give will receive a $4 Amazon.com gift card.