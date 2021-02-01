Winter weather creates perfect sledding conditions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Slushy and snowy roads did not stop people in Roanoke from taking full advantage of the winter weather at their favorite sledding spots on Sunday.

One very popular spot is on Stanley Avenue in South Roanoke.

Kids and their families spent the entire day making the most of the winter weather.

Erica Hubbard and her family have lived in Roanoke for about six years and said it’s something the entire neighborhood looks forward to.

“It’s awesome to be together with friends and family especially during this time getting the kids outside and having so much fun and being with friends it’s great, it’s a great experience,” Parent Erica Hubbard said.

Other popular spots include Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke and Riverside Park in Vinton.