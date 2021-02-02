Mill Mountain Theatre launches new season with in-person and virtual options

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Theatre is kicking off another season of performances and classes adjusting to pandemic restrictions.

Spring classes begin this week with in-person and virtual options.

Mill Mountain hopes to even add outdoor learning when the weather permits.

The theatre’s artistic director, Ginger Poole, said it will likely be the end of summer before their industry returns to normal.

“We’re looking at that virtual/hybrid world or complete outdoor locations for venues until late summer, so that’s the first time we are looking right now right now to invite the public back into our house,” said Poole.

She said theaters are looking to their industry leader, Broadway, for direction right now.

She added that when doors do open back up, expect the theater experience to be different, yet safe, with distanced seating and new ticketing protocols.

