WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg police chief, mother of woman shot dead hold press conference

Lynchburg police chief Ryan Zuidema and Jill Rice, the mother of a woman shot dead in her car last month, are holding a press conference around 1 p.m.

Police in Lynchburg are looking for three men to question in connection with a woman’s recent death.

28-year-old Samantha Robinson was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her on Thursday, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Police are looking for:

Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, who also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation on firearms charges unrelated to this incident

Najiee J’hode Turner, 20, of Lynchburg

Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg

Police in Lynchburg are looking for three men to question in connection with a woman’s recent death. From L to R, Najiee J'hode Turner, Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, and Leondre Tymere Strange (not pictured). (WSLS)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

“This senseless act of violence took a young woman from her family and our community way too soon,” Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “The women and men of the LPD are working tirelessly to bring the individual(s) responsible for Samantha’s tragic death to justice.”

Ad

Robinson’s mother described her as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party,” according to police.