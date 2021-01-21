One person hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for the person who shot someone, sending that person to the hospital, on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a shooting near 12th and Pierce streets they say happened shortly before 4:45 p.m.

One person was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any description of a suspect.