41ºF

Local News

One person hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

Shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Shooting, Crime
Lynchburg police cars
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for the person who shot someone, sending that person to the hospital, on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a shooting near 12th and Pierce streets they say happened shortly before 4:45 p.m.

One person was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any description of a suspect.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: