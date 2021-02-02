What’s News Today: Oak Grove plan, Pharmacy Tech program

The Roanoke County Planning Commission holds a public hearing about incorporating the Oak Grove Center Plan into the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan covers commercial development and housing, improved transportation and access to shops, as well as streetscapes and parks. The goal is to improve quality of life and attract business. The plan has been in the works since 2018.

Class gets underway today for New River Community College’s Pharmacy Technician program. The course teaches students procedures needed to assist a pharmacist, with graduates eligible to apply for registration as a pharmacy technician in Virginia. Employment in the field is expected to grow seven percent over the next decade.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors could approve a resolution, opposing new boat landing access fees, charged by the Department of Wildlife Resources. the fee is required for those using department-owned or managed facilities. The resolution calls the fee “an undue time burden on the outfitters and other tourism-related businesses.” The board could also vote to change county holidays to match the state calendar, which would eliminate Lee-Jackson Day and add Juneteenth and Election Day.

The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about the sale or lease of at least part of the former Falling Spring Elementary School. Due to limits on public assembly, you can submit comments by fax or email by 5 p.m. today.

If you had an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Christiansburg yesterday, your appointment was rescheduled for the same time today. The vaccination site was closed yesterday due to the weather. Appointments that were originally scheduled for today are not affected.