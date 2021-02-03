Roanoke County Planning Commission adopts Oak Grove Center plan

The latest economic development plan for Roanoke County is one step closer to reality.

On Tuesday night the planning commission adopted the plan for “Reimagine Oak Grove” after nearly three years of work.

Oak Grove is one of the county’s most stable corridors full of homes and retail, but it’s a few decades old and is primed for a facelift. Wayne Bower is the planning commission chairman.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of other economic development, stores, restaurants, it’s a long-range plan it will take, it’s going to take a few years to get it implemented,” Bower said.

The commission took public comment and adopted the plan. Since 2018 the county has worked with residents and businesses to shape what Bower calls a “hometown” center.

“People can get together and have recreation and shop and eat and so shop, eat, play, work, we hope also that it will bring some jobs into the area,” Bower said.

That stands in contrast to the other major redevelopment plan down the road at Tanglewood. The county said Oak Grove will have a more suburban feel than the mixed-use mid-rise plan at Tanglewood. But don’t expect any wrecking balls, the plan is just a guideline for the future.

“It’s a plan that’s up to 15 or 20 years in the making but you have to start somewhere, we have to have a plan, we have that plan in place,” Bower said.

Now as the county continues to evolve, the commission said they have what they need to make the right decisions and they’re calling that a success.

“It’s been a project that’s been a long time coming but it ended up being a wonderful project and I’m very proud as a commissioner to pass it along to the board,” Bower said.

The county board of supervisors still needs to give it the final seal of approval, which is likely to happen at a meeting in the coming weeks.