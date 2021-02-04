Battle over New London Airport extension still up in the air

BEDFORD COUNTY Va. – The battle over a New London Airport extension is still up in the air.

Liberty University and Bedford County met in court on Feb. 3.

The university owns the airport and has been fighting for years to turn the area from an agricultural to a commercial zone.

Leaders want to extend the runway, but local residents are against it.

“Today’s issue was really about whether the board of supervisors is required to file something, and if they are, what kind of thing are they required to file,” said Andrew McRoberts, who represents Bedford County.

The Board of Zoning Appeals denied Liberty’s request in 2019.

“It’s an appeal of the BZA decision, and at this point the judge is required by statute to review the decision of the BZA and search it for error,” said McRoberts.

No date is set for the next court hearing.