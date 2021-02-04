Mark Warner named chair of Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Senate committees are taking shape, and Sen. Mark Warner has landed a high-profile position within Congress.

The Virginia senator will serve as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a post previously held by Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Warner previously served as the committee’s vice-chairman.

Warner says he will encourage the committee to investigate extremist groups in America, disinformation on social media, and digital espionage. However, he says his main focus at the moment remains passing COVID-19 financial relief, including a new round of stimulus checks.

Warner is optimistic senators can put their differences aside to pass legislation for the good of the country.

“Democrat and Republican realize what happened on January 6 should never happen again and realize that some of the antics of the previous president, whether they choose to impeach or not, were downright un-American. We don’t want to go back to that non-fact based world.”