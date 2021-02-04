VDH received nearly 120 complaints about Liberty University snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Department of Health has been inundated with complaints about Liberty University’s unmasked snowball fight.

VDH says they’ve received nearly 120 complaints since Sunday’s on-campus event.

As we’ve reported, the pictures went viral for students appearing to not follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Liberty University post shows little to no mask wearing during snowball fight

LU’s acting President Jerry Prevo led the event and has since issued an apology.

“We did not think through or communicate the need to wear facial coverings and remain 6 feet apart in compliance with Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders for the suppression of the spread of COVID-19 or even our own COVID-19 Operations Plan. And the size of the group was not in compliance either,” wrote Prevo in the statement.

The Central Virginia Health District is looking into it.