VDH received nearly 120 complaints about Liberty University snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Department of Health has been inundated with complaints about Liberty University’s unmasked snowball fight.
VDH says they’ve received nearly 120 complaints since Sunday’s on-campus event.
As we’ve reported, the pictures went viral for students appearing to not follow COVID-19 guidelines.
LU’s acting President Jerry Prevo led the event and has since issued an apology.
“We did not think through or communicate the need to wear facial coverings and remain 6 feet apart in compliance with Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders for the suppression of the spread of COVID-19 or even our own COVID-19 Operations Plan. And the size of the group was not in compliance either,” wrote Prevo in the statement.
The Central Virginia Health District is looking into it.