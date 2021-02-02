Liberty University snowball fight post goes viral as students don’t appear to follow coronavirus guidelines

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Facebook post from Liberty University’s snowball fight is causing a fight of its own.

The pictures are going viral because people don’t appear to be following COVID-19 guidelines.

You can see hundreds of students standing shoulder-to-shoulder and many without masks.

Acting President Jerry Prevo is also pictured standing arm-in-arm with students.

Kendall Covington, a Liberty student, said she’s not surprised, “It’s really like we’re not allowed to talk about [the guidelines], and there’s this unspoken rule that no one is allowed to talk about why they’re necessary, ask people to put on masks.”

She claims guidelines are rarely enforced.

“When people are asked to put masks on by the faculty, which is rarely, they either put it on and take it off minutes later, they put it on incorrectly by just covering their mouths and not covering their noses, or they just don’t,” Covington said.

Ad

The university declined to comment.