Virginia State Police trooper arrested, indicted on rape charge, other sex crimes

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper is in jail after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of multiple sex crimes.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Derrick Thompson, of Drakes Branch, on charges of rape, sodomy and object sexual penetration.

All three charges are felonies.

Police said the indictments handed down by a Charlotte County grand jury stem from a state police investigation into an incident reported to the department in September 2020.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond, according to State Police.

Thompson was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial process, according to State Police.

He was hired in October 2007 and since August 2011, he has been assigned to the Area 23 Office, which covers Charlotte and Halifax counties.