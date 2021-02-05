VMI announces new restrictions due to spike in coronavirus cases among cadets

1996: The Supreme Court of the United States orders the Virginia Military Institute to admit women or forgo state support. The board of the all-male military college would vote 8-7 in September 1996 to admit women. The school, which officially enrolled its first female cadets in August 1997, was the last U.S. military college to admit women.

A spike in coronavirus cases among the Corps of Cadets has prompted Virginia Military Institute officials to put additional restrictions in place, according to a letter from the school’s interim superintendent.

Officials say most cases have been asymptomatic or mild, and no one has been hospitalized.

Below is a list of restrictions laid out in the letter from interim superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins:

Suspension of march downs

Suspension of visitation within barracks

Strict enforcement of 10-foot separation during physical training

Closing of post to all visitors

14-day quarantine for those that the medical team has identified as having close contact with an individual who has tested positive

Classrooms, which have been optimized for COVID protocols, shall not be reconfigured

Where possible, administrative staff will telework

“As I’ve said since my appointment in November, the health and well-being of the Corps, faculty, and staff is my primary concern. Our goal is to provide the Corps of Cadets with a VMI experience that is as normal as possible. This is but a small bump in the road,” said Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins. “I have every confidence that the Corps, with our dedicated faculty and staff, will make the necessary adjustments to be able to finish the semester strong.”