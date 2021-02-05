What’s News Today: baseball branding, ending homelessness

Part of Wiggington Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today. Crews will be removing a tree between Scothum Street and Marguerite Drive. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Calfee Park Baseball will unveil the name of its new Appalachian League team today. The ten teams in league are announcing their brands through the week. As we’ve reported, the league is transforming into an independent college wooden bat league. That means the Pulaski Yankees and Danville Braves will break away from their major league teams and start fresh.

The General Manager of the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is retiring, effective today. Gary Jackson joined the Harvester in 2013, nearly a year before the venue opened in 2014. During his tenure, thousands have traveled from more than three-dozen states to see Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Kenny G and more.

Time For Homes will talk, today, about how it’s working to end involuntary homelessness and housing insecurity in Virginia. The organization says the pandemic is “devastating communities,” with housing and food insecurity rising.